The South Florida Bulls (3-4) are favored by only 1.5 points against the UConn Huskies (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The contest has a point total set at 54.5.

With 36.1 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS, South Florida has been forced to rely on their 70th-ranked offense (28.6 points per contest) to keep them in games. UConn has been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 17th-worst in points (20.5 per game) and 24th-worst in points surrendered (31.5 per game).

South Florida vs. UConn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

South Florida vs UConn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Florida -1.5 -110 -110 54.5 -105 -115 -125 +105

South Florida Recent Performance

With 431.3 yards of total offense per game (-26-worst) and 508.3 yards allowed per game on defense (-2-worst) over the last three contests, the Bulls have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball recently.

Over the Bulls' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 77th in scoring offense (31 points per game) and -125-worst in scoring defense (47.3 points per game surrendered).

Although South Florida ranks -84-worst in pass defense over the last three contests (275.7 passing yards allowed), it has been better offensively with 282.7 passing yards per game (54th-ranked).

Over the last three games, the Bulls rank 11th-worst in rushing offense (148.7 rushing yards per game) and -114-worst in rushing defense (232.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Bulls have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, over their last three contests.

South Florida's past three games have hit the over.

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida has posted a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

South Florida has gone over in four of its six games with a set total (66.7%).

South Florida has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

South Florida has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in only two games this season, and it lost both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulls have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown leads South Florida with 1,662 yards (237.4 ypg) on 136-of-228 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 512 rushing yards on 116 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Nay'Quan Wright has carried the ball 90 times for 404 yards (57.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Sean Atkins' leads his squad with 493 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 43 receptions (out of 58 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 438 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Khafre Brown has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 15 receptions for 273 yards, an average of 39 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Daquan Evans has racked up three sacks to pace the team, while also recording eight TFL and 30 tackles.

South Florida's top-tackler, Jhalyn Shuler, has 40 tackles, two TFL, and one sack this year.

Logan Berryhill has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 25 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

