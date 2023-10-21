The Stetson Hatters (3-3) square off against a fellow Pioneer League opponent when they visit the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium.

Stetson is putting up 350.8 yards per game on offense (66th in the FCS), and rank 29th defensively, yielding 305.7 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, St. Thomas (MN) is compiling 20.3 points per contest (91st-ranked). It ranks 73rd in the FCS on the other side of the ball (28.4 points given up per game).

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. St. Thomas (MN) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Deland, Florida

Deland, Florida Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Stetson vs. St. Thomas (MN) Key Statistics

Stetson St. Thomas (MN) 350.8 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.1 (86th) 305.7 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.3 (47th) 132 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.1 (58th) 218.8 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127 (119th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has 779 pass yards for Stetson, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Kaderris Roberts has racked up 326 yards on 58 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Devon Brewer has carried the ball 76 times for 255 yards (42.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Gabe Atkin has hauled in 30 receptions for 394 yards (65.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Nazeviah Burris has grabbed 21 passes while averaging 51.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jalon Warthen-Carr has racked up 15 grabs for 215 yards, an average of 35.8 yards per game.

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has racked up 591 yards (84.4 ypg) while completing 58.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Shawn Shipman, has carried the ball 104 times for 577 yards (82.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Hope Adebayo has run for 295 yards across 70 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy paces his team with 308 receiving yards on 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Jacob Wildermuth has put up a 135-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 15 passes on 10 targets.

Colin Chase's 14 receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 119 yards (17 ypg).

