When the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.5 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Stamkos scored in 28 of 81 games last season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.
  • He posted 14 goals (plus 21 assists) on the power play.
  • Stamkos' shooting percentage last season was 14.2%. He averaged 2.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs gave up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Maple Leafs shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

