The Tampa Bay Lightning, Steven Stamkos included, will face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Stamkos against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of info to help.

Steven Stamkos vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Stamkos averaged 18:47 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -5.

He had a goal in 28 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in five of them.

In 41 of 81 games last season, Stamkos had an assist -- and nine of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 70.4%, based on the odds.

Stamkos has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 16 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

