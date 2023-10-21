The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) square off against a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the UCF Knights (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 45.2 points per game) and scoring defense (seventh-best with 14 points allowed per game) this season. UCF's defense ranks 82nd in the FBS with 387.3 total yards given up per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks fourth-best by posting 516.7 total yards per contest.

UCF vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

UCF vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

UCF Oklahoma 516.7 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 506 (25th) 387.3 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.7 (30th) 246.3 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.8 (56th) 270.3 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.2 (4th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (8th) 5 (120th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (5th)

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has compiled 1,008 yards on 63.9% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 102 yards with one score.

RJ Harvey has rushed 89 times for a team-high 511 yards (85.2 per game) with six touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his eight receptions this season are good for 172 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Johnny Richardson has totaled 441 yards on 53 carries with one touchdown.

Kobe Hudson has registered 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 473 (78.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 28 times and has two touchdowns.

Javon Baker has racked up 417 receiving yards (69.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has recorded 1,878 yards (313 ypg) on 141-of-195 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 208 rushing yards (34.7 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Tawee Walker has racked up 239 yards on 53 carries while finding paydirt four times.

This season, Marcus Major has carried the ball 60 times for 226 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Andrel Anthony has hauled in 27 receptions for 429 yards (71.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jalil Farooq has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 415 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Nic Anderson has compiled 11 receptions for 282 yards, an average of 47 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

