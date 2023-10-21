Big 12 opponents meet when the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) host the UCF Knights (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is favored by 17.5 points. The over/under is set at 66.5 points for the game.

Oklahoma ranks 53rd in total defense this season (353.7 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FBS with 506 total yards per game. UCF's defense ranks 81st in the FBS with 387.3 total yards given up per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks fourth-best by compiling 516.7 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Oklahoma vs UCF Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oklahoma -17.5 -115 -105 66.5 -110 -110 -1100 +700

Looking to place a bet on UCF vs. Oklahoma? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UCF Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Knights are playing poorly of late. In their past three games, they are gaining 415.7 yards per game (-33-worst in college football) and giving up 490.7 (second-worst).

In their past three games, the Knights are scoring 29.3 points per game (99th in college football) and conceding 43.7 per game (-121-worst).

UCF is fifth-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (222.3), and 10th-worst in passing yards allowed (213).

The Knights are gaining 193.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (52nd in college football), and giving up 277.7 per game (-125-worst).

The Knights have not covered the spread and are 3-0 overall over their last three games.

UCF has gone over the total in each of its past three games.

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.

UCF has gone over in five of their six games with a set total (83.3%).

UCF lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

UCF has played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and won that game.

Bet on UCF to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has put up 1,008 passing yards, or 168 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.9% of his passes and has thrown nine touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 17 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, RJ Harvey, has carried the ball 89 times for 511 yards (85.2 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 172 receiving yards (28.7 per game) on eight catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has piled up 53 carries and totaled 441 yards with one touchdown.

Kobe Hudson's 473 receiving yards (78.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 22 catches on 28 targets with two touchdowns.

Javon Baker has caught 21 passes and compiled 417 receiving yards (69.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Tre'mon Morris-Brash has collected five sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 10 TFL and 21 tackles.

UCF's leading tackler, Jason Johnson, has 39 tackles and three TFL this year.

Corey Thornton leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 11 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.