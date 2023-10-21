Big 12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8
Looking for information on the best bets in Big 12 play in Week 8, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the UCF vs. Oklahoma matchup, and taking Oklahoma (-17.5) over UCF against the spread. You can see more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on all Big 12 games with BetMGM!
Best Week 8 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Oklahoma -17.5 vs. UCF
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 34.9 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Cincinnati -3.5 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Baylor Bears at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 9 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Houston +23.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 18.3 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Make your Big 12 spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 8 Big 12 Total Bets
Under 67.5 - UCF vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Total: 61.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 50.5 - Texas Tech vs. BYU
- Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders at BYU Cougars
- Projected Total: 56.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 61.5 - Texas vs. Houston
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars
- Projected Total: 56.2 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 8 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Oklahoma
|6-0 (3-0 Big 12)
|45.2 / 14.0
|506.0 / 353.7
|Iowa State
|4-3 (3-1 Big 12)
|23.0 / 20.0
|328.9 / 329.3
|Texas
|5-1 (2-1 Big 12)
|35.0 / 16.3
|486.5 / 323.3
|Oklahoma State
|4-2 (2-1 Big 12)
|26.0 / 24.7
|390.0 / 392.8
|Kansas State
|4-2 (2-1 Big 12)
|36.2 / 20.7
|456.0 / 373.7
|West Virginia
|4-2 (2-1 Big 12)
|28.5 / 22.7
|380.5 / 345.0
|Kansas
|5-2 (2-2 Big 12)
|35.4 / 27.4
|443.1 / 396.1
|TCU
|4-3 (2-2 Big 12)
|33.1 / 20.4
|488.4 / 349.9
|Texas Tech
|3-4 (2-2 Big 12)
|32.3 / 25.1
|410.0 / 379.3
|BYU
|4-2 (1-2 Big 12)
|27.7 / 26.0
|306.0 / 398.0
|Houston
|3-3 (1-2 Big 12)
|29.7 / 31.3
|410.5 / 429.2
|Baylor
|2-4 (1-2 Big 12)
|21.7 / 30.2
|401.0 / 389.8
|UCF
|3-3 (0-3 Big 12)
|35.0 / 27.8
|516.7 / 387.3
|Cincinnati
|2-4 (0-3 Big 12)
|26.7 / 25.0
|444.0 / 334.3
Watch Big 12 games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.