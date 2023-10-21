The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) will meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-3.5) 50.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-3.5) 49.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

West Virginia has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Oklahoma State has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

West Virginia & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds

West Virginia To Win the Big 12 +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 Oklahoma State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

