Big Ten foes match up when the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL).

Wisconsin is averaging 398.7 yards per game offensively this year (64th in the FBS), and is giving up 335.2 yards per game (39th) on the defensive side of the ball. In terms of total offense, Illinois ranks 84th in the FBS (371.6 total yards per game) and 101st defensively (398.4 total yards allowed per game).

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Wisconsin Illinois 398.7 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.6 (67th) 335.2 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.4 (110th) 185.8 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.6 (103rd) 212.8 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247 (54th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (123rd) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has recorded 1,128 yards (188 ypg) on 114-of-179 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 161 rushing yards (26.8 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 91 times for 559 yards (93.2 per game), scoring seven times.

This season, Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (51 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's leads his squad with 303 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 42 targets).

Chimere Dike has put together a 272-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes on 28 targets.

Bryson Green has a total of 204 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 passes.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,576 yards on 63.3% passing while collecting eight touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 201 yards with three scores.

The team's top rusher, Reggie Love III, has carried the ball 51 times for 252 yards (36 per game) with one touchdown.

Kaden Feagin has run for 232 yards across 43 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams has hauled in 546 receiving yards on 42 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Pat Bryant has put up a 297-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 35 targets.

Casey Washington's 29 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 237 yards.

