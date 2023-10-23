Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Broward County, Florida this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Dillard High School at Boyd Anderson High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 23

6:00 PM ET on October 23 Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Lauderdale Lakes, FL Conference: 6A - District 14

6A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Blanche Ely High School at West Boca Raton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 26

6:30 PM ET on October 26 Location: Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

American Heritage High School - Plantation at Hallandale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Hallandale, FL

Hallandale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dillard High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Conference: 6A - District 14

6A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Stranahan High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Nova HS at South Plantation High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Everglades High School at Miramar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Miramar, FL

Miramar, FL Conference: 6A - District 15

6A - District 15 How to Stream: Watch Here

Somerset Academy at Flanagan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coral Glades High School at Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Davie, FL

Davie, FL Conference: 7A - District 13

7A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Piper High School at Plantation High School