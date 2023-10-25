Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic match up versus the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In this article we will break down Anthony's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-105)

Over 11.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+150)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 118.6 points per game last season made the Rockets the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 41.5 rebounds per game last season, the Rockets were fourth in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Rockets were 24th in the league defensively last season, allowing 26.1 per contest.

Conceding 14.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Rockets were last in the league in that category.

Cole Anthony vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 23 15 4 6 3 0 1

