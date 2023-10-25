Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Florida
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Week 9 college football slate has lots in store, including fans watching from Florida. Among those games is the Florida State Seminoles playing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week
Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Florida International Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, October 25
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Jacksonville State (-9.5)
Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, October 27
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCF (-7)
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Truist Field
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-20.5)
Stetson Hatters at Drake Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Drake Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Grambling Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (FL) (-18.5)
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)
Prairie View A&M Panthers at Florida A&M Rattlers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
