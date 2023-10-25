The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-2) face a fellow CUSA foe when they visit the Florida International Panthers (4-4) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Jacksonville State is averaging 377.8 yards per game offensively this year (76th in the FBS), and is surrendering 359.8 yards per game (54th) on defense. With 21.4 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Florida International ranks 107th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 83rd, giving up 27 points per game.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream:

City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics

Florida International Jacksonville State 334.4 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.8 (48th) 440.8 (129th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.8 (92nd) 109.6 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.3 (14th) 224.8 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.5 (117th) 14 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (51st) 11 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (4th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has racked up 1,664 yards (208 per game) while completing 59.8% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Shomari Lawrence is his team's leading rusher with 84 carries for 435 yards, or 54.4 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Kejon Owens has totaled 357 yards on 54 carries with five touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell's 711 receiving yards (88.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 43 receptions on 68 targets with five touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has caught 19 passes and compiled 309 receiving yards (38.6 per game).

Eric Rivers' 18 catches (on 25 targets) have netted him 232 yards (29 ypg).

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has recorded 642 yards (80.3 ypg) on 59-of-103 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 253 rushing yards (31.6 ypg) on 65 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Malik Jackson has racked up 578 yards on 104 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Zion Webb has carried the ball 62 times for 335 yards (41.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr. has hauled in 20 receptions for 352 yards (44 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Quinton Lane has caught 18 passes for 186 yards (23.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Sean Brown has a total of 171 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

