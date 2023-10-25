A pair of CUSA teams meet when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-2) face off against the Florida International Panthers (4-4) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Gamecocks are favored by 7.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-7.5) 44.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-7.5) 44.5 -335 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Florida International has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Jacksonville State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

