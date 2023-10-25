Franz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates will face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In this piece we'll examine Wagner's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-102)

Over 18.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+126)

Over 4.5 (+126) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-110)

Over 3.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118.6 points per game last season made the Rockets the 28th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Rockets were the fourth-ranked squad in the league last year, giving up 41.5 boards per game.

The Rockets were the 24th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 26.1.

The Rockets were the worst squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 14.5 makes per game.

Franz Wagner vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 32 25 2 0 4 0 2 11/7/2022 33 23 5 7 3 0 0

