CUSA opponents will do battle when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-2) meet the Florida International Panthers (4-4) at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Jacksonville State vs. Florida International?

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Jacksonville State 29, Florida International 19

Jacksonville State 29, Florida International 19 Jacksonville State has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Gamecocks have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Florida International has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.

The Panthers have entered two games this season as the underdog by +280 or more and are in those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Gamecocks a 77.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville State (-8.5)



Jacksonville State (-8.5) Jacksonville State has four wins in six games versus the spread this year.

Florida International has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Jacksonville State and its opponents have combined to go over Wednesday's total of 47.5 points just once this season.

This season, Florida International has played just two games with a combined score higher than 47.5 points.

Jacksonville State averages 27 points per game against Florida International's 21.4, totaling 0.9 points over the game's point total of 47.5.

Splits Tables

Jacksonville State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.3 56.3 56.3 Implied Total AVG 31.5 31 32.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-1 1-1

Florida International

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.4 49 49.8 Implied Total AVG 29.3 29.3 29.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

