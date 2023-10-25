The Orlando Magic, Jalen Suggs included, take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

With prop bets in place for Suggs, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Over 2.5 (+134) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+190)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 118.6 points per contest last year made the Rockets the 28th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Rockets conceded 41.5 rebounds on average last season, fourth in the league.

Allowing an average of 26.1 assists last year, the Rockets were the 24th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Rockets were ranked last in the league last season, allowing 14.5 makes per game.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 33 11 5 6 0 0 1

