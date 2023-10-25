The Orlando Magic face the Houston Rockets as 4.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and Space City Home Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.5.

Magic vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -4.5 220.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Of Orlando's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 220.5 points 50 times.

Orlando's matchups last season had an average of 225.4 points, 4.9 more than this game's over/under.

Orlando covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Orlando was the moneyline favorite 19 total times last season. It went 10-9 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, the Magic had a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Magic a 64.9% chance to win.

Magic vs Rockets Additional Info

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic had a worse record against the spread in home games (22-18-0) than they did in road games (23-18-0) last season.

The Magic exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 23 of 41 home matchups (56.1%). On the road, they hit the over in 18 of 41 games (43.9%).

Last season the Magic averaged 111.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 118.6 the Rockets conceded.

When Orlando put up more than 118.6 points, it was 15-4 versus the spread and 13-7 overall.

Magic vs. Rockets Point Insights (Last Season)

Magic Rockets 111.4 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 15-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-9 13-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-12 114 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 26-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-9 24-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-12

