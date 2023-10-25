Magic vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic face the Houston Rockets as 4.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and Space City Home Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.5.
Magic vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-4.5
|220.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Of Orlando's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 220.5 points 50 times.
- Orlando's matchups last season had an average of 225.4 points, 4.9 more than this game's over/under.
- Orlando covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.
- Orlando was the moneyline favorite 19 total times last season. It went 10-9 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, the Magic had a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Magic a 64.9% chance to win.
Magic vs Rockets Additional Info
|Magic vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
|Magic vs Rockets Prediction
|Magic vs Rockets Injury Report
|How to Watch Magic vs Rockets
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic had a worse record against the spread in home games (22-18-0) than they did in road games (23-18-0) last season.
- The Magic exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 23 of 41 home matchups (56.1%). On the road, they hit the over in 18 of 41 games (43.9%).
- Last season the Magic averaged 111.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 118.6 the Rockets conceded.
- When Orlando put up more than 118.6 points, it was 15-4 versus the spread and 13-7 overall.
Magic vs. Rockets Point Insights (Last Season)
|Magic
|Rockets
|111.4
|110.7
|26
|28
|15-4
|15-9
|13-7
|12-12
|114
|118.6
|15
|28
|26-9
|16-9
|24-11
|13-12
