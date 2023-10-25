The Orlando Magic begin their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, battling the Houston Rockets at Amway Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic made 47% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Rockets allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games Orlando shot higher than 48.2% from the field, it went 23-14 overall.

The Magic were the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Rockets finished fourth.

Last year, the Magic recorded 7.2 fewer points per game (111.4) than the Rockets allowed (118.6).

When Orlando scored more than 118.6 points last season, it went 13-7.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Magic played better in home games last season, averaging 114.3 points per game, compared to 108.5 per game on the road.

When playing at home, Orlando ceded 1.5 more points per game (114.7) than when playing on the road (113.2).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Magic fared better in home games last season, sinking 11.1 threes per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries