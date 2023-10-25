Markelle Fultz and his Orlando Magic teammates will face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

With prop bets in place for Fultz, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-123)

Over 13.5 (-123) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-110)

Over 3.5 (-110) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-106)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118.6 points per game last year made the Rockets the 28th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Rockets were fourth in the NBA last year, giving up 41.5 per game.

The Rockets gave up 26.1 assists per game last year (24th in the league).

In terms of three-point defense, the Rockets were last in the NBA last year, conceding 14.5 makes per game.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 29 11 1 3 0 0 0

