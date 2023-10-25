Moritz Wagner plus his Orlando Magic teammates face off versus the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

We're going to look at Wagner's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+110)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were 28th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 118.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets conceded 41.5 rebounds per game last season, fourth in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Rockets were 24th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 26.1 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Rockets were last in the NBA last season, giving up 14.5 makes per contest.

Moritz Wagner vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 28 12 7 3 1 0 2

