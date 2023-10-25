Paolo Banchero plus his Orlando Magic teammates face the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Below, we look at Banchero's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-118)

Over 21.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-141)

Over 7.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-110)

Over 3.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+176)

Looking to bet on one or more of Banchero's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118.6 points per game last season made the Rockets the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Rockets allowed 41.5 rebounds per game last season, fourth in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Rockets were 24th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 26.1 per game.

The Rockets allowed 14.5 made 3-pointers per contest last season, worst in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Paolo Banchero vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 32 23 13 3 1 0 2 11/7/2022 35 30 6 4 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.