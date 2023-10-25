The Orlando Magic, Wendell Carter Jr. included, take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Below we will look at Carter's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-106)

Over 14.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-118)

Over 8.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+100)

Looking to bet on one or more of Carter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were ranked 28th in the league defensively last year, allowing 118.6 points per contest.

Conceding 41.5 rebounds per game last year, the Rockets were fourth in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Rockets were ranked 24th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 26.1 per contest.

Giving up 14.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Rockets were last in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 27 15 7 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.