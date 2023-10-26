Should you bet on Brandon Hagel to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hagel stats and insights

In three of seven games this season, Hagel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Hagel has no points on the power play.

Hagel averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.