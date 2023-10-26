Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Sharks on October 26?
In the upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Brayden Point to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Point stats and insights
- In one of seven games this season, Point scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
- Point averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 22 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
