Lightning vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - October 26
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT
The injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (3-2-2) ahead of their matchup with the San Jose Sharks (0-5-1) currently has two players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Tyler Motte
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mikael Granlund
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Lightning vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (23 total, 3.3 per game).
- Their -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- With eight goals (1.3 per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- San Jose allows 3.7 goals per game (22 total), which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- Their -14 goal differential is 32nd in the league.
Lightning vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-275)
|Sharks (+220)
|6.5
