AAC foes will clash when the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) face the Charlotte 49ers (2-5). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte?

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Charlotte 22, Florida Atlantic 21

Charlotte 22, Florida Atlantic 21 Florida Atlantic has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Owls have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

This season, Charlotte has won one out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

The 49ers have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Owls have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Charlotte (+3.5)



Charlotte (+3.5) So far this season Florida Atlantic has two victories against the spread.

The Owls have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Against the spread, Charlotte is 4-2-0 this year.

This season, the 49ers have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45.5)



Under (45.5) This season, three of Florida Atlantic's seven games have gone over Friday's over/under of 45.5 points.

There have been three Charlotte games that have ended with a combined score over 45.5 points this season.

Florida Atlantic averages 24.1 points per game against Charlotte's 14.6, totaling 6.8 points under the matchup's total of 45.5.

Splits Tables

Florida Atlantic

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 58.5 52.5 Implied Total AVG 32.3 31 33.7 ATS Record 2-3-1 0-2-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 0-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Charlotte

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 48.5 47.8 Implied Total AVG 31.8 27 34.3 ATS Record 4-2-0 0-2-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

