In the matchup between the Charlotte 49ers and Florida Atlantic Owls on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the 49ers to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Charlotte (+3.5) Under (45.5) Charlotte 22, Florida Atlantic 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.

The Owls have two wins against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Two Owls games (out of six) have gone over the point total this year.

The point total average for Florida Atlantic games this season is 55.5, 10.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

The 49ers have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the 49ers have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 3.5 points or more, the 49ers have a 4-2 record against the spread.

Two of the 49ers' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under for Charlotte games this year is 2.5 more points than the point total of 45.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Owls vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida Atlantic 24.1 25.0 20.5 22.5 29.0 28.3 Charlotte 14.6 22.7 16.3 19.3 13.3 25.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.