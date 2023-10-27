The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) hit the road for an AAC battle against the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Florida Atlantic is putting up 350.1 yards per game on offense, which ranks 95th in the FBS. On defense, the Owls rank 99th, allowing 399 yards per game. Charlotte has been struggling offensively, ranking 14th-worst with 307 total yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, surrendering 345.1 total yards per contest (48th-ranked).

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic Charlotte 350.1 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307 (125th) 399 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.1 (38th) 122.4 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.6 (88th) 227.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.4 (117th) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (118th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has thrown for 1,044 yards (149.1 ypg) to lead Florida Atlantic, completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Larry McCammon III, has carried the ball 96 times for 472 yards (67.4 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 18 passes for 156 yards.

Kobe Lewis has been handed the ball 40 times this year and racked up 211 yards (30.1 per game) with one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester's 636 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 85 times and has registered 66 receptions and three touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has reeled in 24 passes while averaging 38.6 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Je'Quan Burton has been the target of 28 passes and compiled 15 catches for 193 yards, an average of 27.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has 601 passing yards, or 85.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with four interceptions.

Jalon Jones has run the ball 90 times for 446 yards, with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has taken 41 carries and totaled 192 yards.

Jack Hestera paces his team with 286 receiving yards on 23 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has collected 213 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 11 receptions.

Colin Weber's 16 catches (on 22 targets) have netted him 188 yards (26.9 ypg).

