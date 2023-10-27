The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) in an AAC matchup on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 45.5 points.

Florida Atlantic ranks 95th in total offense (350.1 yards per game) and 99th in total defense (399 yards allowed per game) this season. Charlotte ranks second-worst in points per game (14.6), but it has been better defensively, ranking 48th in the FBS with 22.7 points allowed per contest.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida Atlantic -3.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Florida Atlantic Recent Performance

The Owls have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, producing 375.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-60-worst). They've been more competent on defense, allowing 400.3 total yards per contest (91st).

With an average of 28.7 points per game on offense and 22.3 points allowed on defense over the last three contests, the Owls rank 97th and 87th, respectively, during that timeframe.

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for Florida Atlantic, who ranks 12th-worst in passing offense (222.7 passing yards per game) and -21-worst in passing defense (231 passing yards per game allowed) over its previous three games.

Over the last three games, the Owls rank 14th-worst in rushing offense (153 rushing yards per game) and -39-worst in rushing defense (169.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Owls have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, in their last three games.

In its past three contests, Florida Atlantic has gone over the total once.

Week 9 AAC Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic is 2-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Owls have been favored by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Florida Atlantic has hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Florida Atlantic has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Florida Atlantic has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Owls' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has 1,044 pass yards for Florida Atlantic, completing 63.4% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 472 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 156 yards (22.3 per game).

Kobe Lewis has been handed the ball 40 times this year and racked up 211 yards (30.1 per game) with one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester's team-leading 636 yards as a receiver have come on 66 catches (out of 85 targets) with three touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has put together a 270-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 32 targets.

Je'Quan Burton's 15 grabs have yielded 193 yards and two touchdowns.

Marlon Bradley has racked up three sacks to pace the team, while also recording three TFL and 12 tackles.

Bobby Ambush is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 26 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Jarron Morris leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 24 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.

