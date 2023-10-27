The Portland Trail Blazers (0-1), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Moda Center, battle the Orlando Magic (1-0). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Magic vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL

ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-2.5) 222.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Magic vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Magic were outscored by 2.6 points per game last season (posting 111.4 points per game, 26th in league, while giving up 114 per outing, 15th in NBA) and had a -210 scoring differential.

The Trail Blazers were outscored by four points per game last season (scoring 113.4 points per game to rank 19th in the league while giving up 117.4 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA) and had a -329 scoring differential overall.

These teams scored a combined 224.8 points per game last season, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrendered 231.4 points per contest last year, 8.9 more points than the total for this game.

Orlando put together a 45-36-0 ATS record last year.

Portland went 39-43-0 ATS last season.

Magic Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Paolo Banchero 19.5 -115 12.0 Franz Wagner 17.5 -125 19.0 Markelle Fultz 13.5 -125 10.0 Wendell Carter Jr. 12.5 -133 8.0 Cole Anthony 12.5 -110 20.0

Magic and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +35000 +12500 - Trail Blazers +25000 +15000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.