The Orlando Magic (1-0) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) as only 2.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -2.5 223.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando and its opponents went over 223.5 combined points in 44 of 82 games last season.

Orlando games had an average of 225.4 points last season, 1.9 more than the over/under for this game.

Orlando covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Orlando won 10 of the 19 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (52.6%).

The Magic went 6-7 last year (winning 46.2% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Magic have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Magic vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

In home games last season, the Magic had a worse record against the spread (22-18-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (23-18-0).

The Magic eclipsed the over/under in 23 of 41 home games (56.1%) last year, compared to 18 of 41 road games (43.9%).

Last season the Magic averaged six fewer points (111.4 per game) than the Trail Blazers conceded (117.4).

When Orlando put up more than 117.4 points, it was 15-5 versus the spread and 13-8 overall.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights (Last Season)

Magic Trail Blazers 111.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 15-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 25-7 13-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 24-8 114 Points Allowed (PG) 117.4 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 31-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-8 28-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-8

