How to Watch the Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (1-0) face the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Magic vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic shot 47.0% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Trail Blazers allowed to opponents.
- Orlando had a 21-11 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.1% from the field.
- The Magic were the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Trail Blazers finished 28th.
- Last year, the Magic put up 111.4 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 117.4 the Trail Blazers gave up.
- When Orlando totaled more than 117.4 points last season, it went 13-8.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic posted 114.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 108.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
- Orlando allowed 114.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 113.2.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Magic performed better when playing at home last season, making 11.1 threes per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage on the road.
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevon Harris
|Out
|Knee
