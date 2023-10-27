The Orlando Magic (1-0) face the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSFL.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic shot 47.0% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Trail Blazers allowed to opponents.

Orlando had a 21-11 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Magic were the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Trail Blazers finished 28th.

Last year, the Magic put up 111.4 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 117.4 the Trail Blazers gave up.

When Orlando totaled more than 117.4 points last season, it went 13-8.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic posted 114.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 108.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.

Orlando allowed 114.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 113.2.

In terms of three-pointers, the Magic performed better when playing at home last season, making 11.1 threes per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Magic Injuries