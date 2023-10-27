Paolo Banchero plus his Orlando Magic teammates take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 116-86 win over the Rockets (his last action) Banchero put up 12 points and five assists.

Let's break down Banchero's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-122)

Over 19.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-106)

Over 7.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Looking to bet on one or more of Banchero's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Trail Blazers allowed 117.4 points per contest last year, 23rd in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the league last season, giving up 43.2 per game.

The Trail Blazers were the worst team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 27.

On defense, the Trail Blazers allowed 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Paolo Banchero vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 33 26 5 2 1 1 1 1/10/2023 38 19 10 2 1 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.