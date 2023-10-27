The Orlando Magic, Wendell Carter Jr. included, face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Carter, in his most recent time out, had eight points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 116-86 win over the Rockets.

In this article we will dive into Carter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-128)

Over 12.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+108)

Over 9.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Trail Blazers allowed 117.4 points per game last season, 23rd in the league.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers gave up 43.2 rebounds per game last year, 14th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers were ranked last in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 27 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Trail Blazers were ranked 18th in the league last year, allowing 12.5 makes per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 31 20 10 3 3 1 0

