The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) and the Florida Gators (5-2) clash for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Bulldogs are large, 14.5-point favorites. The over/under is 49.5.

Georgia has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 40.1 points per game) and scoring defense (seventh-best with 14 points allowed per game) this season. Florida is accumulating 29.1 points per contest on offense this season (64th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 20 points per game (34th-ranked) on defense.

Florida vs. Georgia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV Channel: CBS

Georgia vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -14.5 -105 -115 49.5 -105 -115 -650 +450

Florida Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Gators are accumulating 434 yards per game (-18-worst in college football) and conceding 401 (92nd), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

In their past three games, the Gators are scoring 31 points per game (76th in college football) and giving up 28.7 per game (-31-worst).

Florida is 17th-best in the country in passing yards during its past three games (315.7 per game), and third-worst in passing yards given up (219.3).

The Gators are accumulating 118.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-45-worst in college football), and allowing 181.7 per game (-59-worst).

Over their last three contests, the Gators have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Florida has hit the over in each of its past three contests.

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

Three of Florida's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

This season, Florida has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

Florida has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +450 odds on them winning this game.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has racked up 1,872 yards (267.4 yards per game) while completing 76.1% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson has rushed for 438 yards on 85 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also added 18 catches, totaling 128 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Trevor Etienne has rushed for 407 yards on 69 carries with three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall's 624 receiving yards (89.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 43 catches on 56 targets with three touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 26 passes and compiled 251 receiving yards (35.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Arlis Boardingham's 18 grabs (on 21 targets) have netted him 205 yards (29.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Princely Umanmielen has collected three sacks to lead the team, while also recording five TFL and 17 tackles.

Shemar James is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 45 tackles, five TFL, and one sack.

Devin Moore has a team-high one interception to go along with one pass defended.

