The Miami Hurricanes (5-2) will play their ACC-rival, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Cavaliers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Miami (FL) vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread once when favored by 18.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Virginia has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

