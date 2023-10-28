The Virginia Cavaliers (2-5) are 18.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup against the Miami Hurricanes (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The point total is set at 47.5.

Miami (FL) has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (ninth-best with 481.9 yards per game) and total defense (21st-best with 313.6 yards allowed per game) this year. Virginia is putting up 361.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (88th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 395.6 total yards per game (93rd-ranked).

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Game Info

Miami (FL) vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (FL) -18.5 -110 -110 47.5 -115 -105 -1100 +700

Miami (FL) Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Hurricanes' offense fail to produce, ranking -19-worst in the FBS in total yards (432.3 total yards per game). They rank 65th on defense (367.7 total yards allowed per contest).

With 26.3 points per game on offense (ninth-worst) and 28 points per game allowed on defense (-23-worst) over the last three games, the Hurricanes have been struggling on both sides of the ball of late.

Over Miami (FL)'s last three games, it ranks 54th in passing offense (276.7 passing yards per game) and -51-worst in passing defense (246 passing yards per game allowed).

The Hurricanes have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three games, putting up 155.7 rushing yards per game during that stretch (19th-worst). They've been better on the other side of the ball, ceding 121.7 rushing yards per game (83rd-ranked).

Over their past three games, the Hurricanes have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In Miami (FL)'s past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Week 9 ACC Betting Trends

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Miami (FL) has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 18.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Miami (FL) has hit the over in four of its six games with a set total (66.7%).

Miami (FL) has been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

Miami (FL) has played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 91.7%.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has compiled 1,721 yards (245.9 ypg) on 129-of-183 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball 72 times for 452 yards (64.6 per game), scoring four times.

Donald Chaney Jr. has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 375 yards (53.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's team-leading 600 yards as a receiver have come on 54 receptions (out of 68 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has put up a 467-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes on 42 targets.

Colbie Young has racked up 29 catches for 394 yards, an average of 56.3 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Rueben Bain Jr. has collected 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording two TFL and 13 tackles.

Miami (FL)'s top-tackler, Francisco Mauigoa, has 29 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and one interception this year.

Te'Cory Couch has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 20 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended.

