The Drake Bulldogs (4-3) and the Stetson Hatters (3-4) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Drake Stadium in a battle of Pioneer League foes.

Drake is putting up 21.6 points per game on offense (86th in the FCS), and ranks 97th on the other side of the ball with 30.9 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Stetson is putting up 343.3 total yards per game (72nd-ranked). It ranks 39th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (328.6 total yards allowed per game).

Stetson vs. Drake Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Drake Stadium

Stetson vs. Drake Key Statistics

Stetson Drake 343.3 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.1 (57th) 328.6 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.1 (36th) 120.7 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 85.6 (121st) 222.6 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.6 (13th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor leads Stetson with 910 yards on 72-of-119 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Kaderris Roberts is his team's leading rusher with 58 carries for 326 yards, or 46.6 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Devon Brewer has racked up 283 yards (on 90 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Gabe Atkin has racked up 427 receiving yards on 34 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Nazeviah Burris has caught 21 passes and compiled 308 receiving yards (44.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Jalon Warthen-Carr's 14 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 252 yards.

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has 1,872 pass yards for Drake, completing 56.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Dorian Boyland has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 306 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, Christian Galvan has carried the ball 61 times for 159 yards (22.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell January's leads his squad with 372 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 receptions (out of 17 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Trey Radocha has put up a 305-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 18 targets.

Colin Howard has been the target of 15 passes and hauled in 13 receptions for 270 yards, an average of 38.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

