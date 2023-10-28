In the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Aggies to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Carolina (+16.5) Over (52.5) Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 19

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 88.9%.

The Aggies have covered the spread four times in seven games.

Texas A&M is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

This season, four of the Aggies' seven games have gone over the point total.

Texas A&M games this season have posted an average total of 51.2, which is 1.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 15.4% chance of a victory for the Gamecocks.

So far this season, the Gamecocks have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Gamecocks games have hit the over in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The average over/under in South Carolina games this season is 2.7 more points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Aggies vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 32.3 19.9 36.5 12.3 23 34 South Carolina 26.6 31.7 41 30.7 15.3 33

