The UCF Knights (3-4) host a Big 12 battle against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

UCF is totaling 34.1 points per game on offense (28th in the FBS), and ranks 91st on the other side of the ball with 28.3 points allowed per game. West Virginia is compiling 29.3 points per contest on offense this season (63rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 26.3 points per game (77th-ranked) on defense.

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

UCF vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

UCF West Virginia 499.6 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (86th) 395.1 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.9 (51st) 232.4 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.4 (24th) 267.1 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.6 (99th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (49th) 6 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (106th)

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has recorded 1,008 yards (144.0 ypg) on 62-of-97 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 102 rushing yards (14.6 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, RJ Harvey, has carried the ball 112 times for 612 yards (87.4 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 10 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 59 times for 456 yards (65.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Javon Baker's 551 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 40 times and has registered 26 catches and four touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 496 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier Townsend's 20 catches have turned into 190 yards and two touchdowns.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has been a dual threat for West Virginia this season. He has 1,184 passing yards (169.1 per game) while completing 52.2% of his passes. He's thrown eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 349 yards (49.9 ypg) on 61 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, CJ Donaldson, has carried the ball 116 times for 453 yards (64.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Devin Carter has hauled in 311 receiving yards on 17 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Hudson Clement has caught 12 passes and compiled 298 receiving yards (42.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Kole Taylor's 20 receptions (on 35 targets) have netted him 236 yards (33.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

