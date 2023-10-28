The UCF Knights (3-4), with college football's fifth-ranked running game, take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3) and their 24th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Knights are 7-point favorites. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. West Virginia matchup.

UCF vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM UCF (-7) 58.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UCF (-7) 58.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UCF vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

UCF has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Knights have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

West Virginia is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

