Christian Kirk will be up against the eighth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Kirk's stat line this season displays 39 catches for a team-best 474 yards and three scores. He averages 67.7 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 55 times.

Kirk vs. the Steelers

Kirk vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have surrendered a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The Steelers yield 241.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Steelers' defense ranks 19th in the NFL by allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (nine total passing TDs).

Christian Kirk Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Kirk Receiving Insights

Kirk, in four of seven games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kirk has 22.6% of his team's target share (55 targets on 243 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 55 times, averaging 8.6 yards per target (35th in NFL).

Kirk has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of seven played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 17.6% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Kirk has been targeted two times in the red zone (10.5% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts).

Kirk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 12 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

