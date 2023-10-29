When Christian Kirk suits up for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 8 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Christian Kirk score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a TD)

Kirk has been targeted on 55 occasions, and has 39 catches, leading the Jaguars with 474 yards (67.7 per game) while also scoring three TDs this campaign.

Kirk has tallied a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Christian Kirk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 2 Chiefs 14 11 110 0 Week 3 Texans 6 4 54 1 Week 4 Falcons 12 8 84 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 6 78 0 Week 6 Colts 6 3 49 1 Week 7 @Saints 6 6 90 1

