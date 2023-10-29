Evan Engram has a good matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Steelers give up 241.2 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Engram has 41 receptions (51 targets) for 346 yards, averaging 49.4 yards per game so far this season.

Engram vs. the Steelers

Engram vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Three opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Pittsburgh on the season.

The pass defense of the Steelers is allowing 241.2 yards per contest this year, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Steelers' defense ranks 19th in the NFL with nine passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-118)

Engram Receiving Insights

In five of seven games this year, Engram has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Engram has received 21.0% of his team's 243 passing attempts this season (51 targets).

He is averaging 6.8 yards per target (85th in league play), averaging 346 yards on 51 passes thrown his way.

Engram does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 7 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

