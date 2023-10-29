Jacksonville (5-2) rides a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Pittsburgh on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Jaguars favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 41 points.

This week's game that pits the Jaguars against the Steelers is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Jaguars-Steelers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Jaguars vs Steelers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jaguars have led after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 1.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Steelers have been knotted up two times and have been behind four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have won the second quarter in two games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, been outscored four times, and tied one time in six games this year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In seven games this year, the Jaguars have won the third quarter three times, lost three times, and tied one time.

Offensively, Jacksonville is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

Out of six games this year, the Steelers have won the third quarter two times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

The Jaguars have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 8.3 points on average in that quarter.

The Steelers have won the fourth quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in four games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Jaguars vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Jaguars have been winning five times (5-0 in those games) and have been losing two times (0-2).

The Steelers have been winning one time (1-0 in those games) and have been losing five times (3-2) at the end of the first half.

2nd Half

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in three games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 13.4 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 12.7 points on average in the second half.

Digging into second-half scoring this season, the Steelers have won the second half in two games and have lost the second half in four games.

Rep the Jaguars or the Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.