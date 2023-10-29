How to Watch Jaguars vs. Steelers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) host a streaking Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) squad on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Jaguars have won four straight games.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Steelers
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Jaguars Insights
- This year, the Jaguars put up 3.5 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers surrender (21.2).
- The Jaguars rack up 47.2 fewer yards per game (336.3), than the Steelers allow per matchup (383.5).
- Jacksonville rushes for 113.4 yards per game, 28.9 fewer than the 142.3 Pittsburgh allows per outing.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Steelers have forced (12).
Jaguars Away Performance
- The Jaguars score 29 points per game on the road (4.3 more than overall), and allow 21.7 in road games (0.8 more than overall).
- The Jaguars pick up 382 yards per game on the road (45.7 more than overall), and allow 358.3 away from home (3.9 more than overall).
- On the road, the Jaguars pick up more rushing yards (138 per game) than they do overall (113.4). They also concede fewer rushing yards in away games (68.7) than they do overall (80.6).
- The Jaguars convert 36.6% of third downs on the road (2.6% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 23.8% of third downs on the road (11.6% less than overall).
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|at Buffalo
|W 25-20
|NFL Network
|10/15/2023
|Indianapolis
|W 37-20
|CBS
|10/19/2023
|at New Orleans
|W 31-24
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/29/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
