Jaguars vs. Steelers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) are favored by just 2.5 points as they attempt to extend their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The game's point total is listed at 41.
Before the Jaguars take on the Steelers, check out their recent betting insights and trends. The betting trends and insights for the Steelers can be found below before they play the Jaguars.
Jaguars vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jaguars (-2.5)
|41
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Jaguars (-2.5)
|40.5
|-142
|+120
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Jaguars vs. Steelers Betting Insights
- Jacksonville has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Jaguars are 3-1 against the spread.
- Jacksonville games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (57.1%).
- Pittsburgh has four wins in six contests against the spread this year.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Steelers are 3-0.
- One Pittsburgh game (out of six) has gone over the point total this season.
Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44.5 (-118)
|-
|Travis Etienne
|-
|-
|61.5 (-115)
|-
|20.5 (-115)
|-
|Christian Kirk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|54.5 (-115)
|-
|Trevor Lawrence
|230.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+120)
|18.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|49.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
