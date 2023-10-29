Jaguars vs. Steelers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) will aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jaguars and the Steelers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Jaguars vs. Steelers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Jaguars
|2.5
|41
|-145
|+120
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Jaguars vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jacksonville's games this year have an average total of 45, four more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Jaguars are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have won three of their four games as moneyline favorites this season (75%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Jacksonville has a record of 3-1 (75%).
Pittsburgh Steelers
- The Steelers and their opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in three of six games this season.
- Pittsburgh has a 41.3-point average over/under in their outings this season, 0.3 more points than this game's total.
- The Steelers have covered the spread in a matchup four times this year (4-2-0).
- The Steelers have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won four of those games.
- Pittsburgh is undefeated in three games this season when it is the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
Jaguars vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Jaguars
|24.7
|8
|20.9
|19
|45
|5
|7
|Steelers
|17.2
|29
|21.2
|10
|41.3
|3
|6
Jaguars vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends
Jaguars
- Jacksonville is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall over its last three games.
- In Jacksonville's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.
- The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by a total of 27 points this season (3.8 per game), and opponents of the Steelers have outscored them by 24 points on the year (four per game).
Steelers
- Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall over its last three contests.
- None of the Steelers' past three contests have hit the over.
- The Jaguars have scored a total of 27 more points than their opponents this year (3.8 per game), while the Steelers have been outscored by 24 points (four per game).
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45
|45.1
|44.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.9
|25
|24.7
|ATS Record
|5-2-0
|2-2-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-1
|0-1
|2-0
Steelers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.3
|39.5
|43
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.2
|21.3
|23
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-1
|2-1
|2-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.