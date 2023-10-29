Will Tank Bigsby Score a Touchdown Against the Steelers in Week 8?
Will Tank Bigsby cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.
Will Tank Bigsby score a touchdown against the Steelers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- Bigsby has racked up 45 yards (7.5 per game) on 20 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Bigsby has also caught one pass for 6 yards (1 per game) .
- Bigsby has run for a touchdown in two games this season.
Tank Bigsby Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|7
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
